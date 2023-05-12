Zelenskyy Could Visit Rome in Coming Days - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could make a short-term visit to Rome in the coming days to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the Rainews24 broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Zelenskyy will visit Germany in the nearest future, and his visit to Italy's capital was not ruled out as part of the trip. In late April, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visited Rome.

The Ansa news agency reported, citing sources, that Pope Francis could meet with Zelenskyy on Saturday in the Vatican.

"It is possible that the pope will meet the Ukrainian president on Saturday," a Vatican source told the agency when asked about the reports.

The agency noted that Rome has yet to confirm the visit.

According to parliament sources, Zelenskyy could meet with Meloni on Sunday, and his visit was being coordinated.

On Wednesday, the German government did not comment on Zelenskyy's possible visit to Germany over the weekend. Prior to that, several German media reported, citing police, that Zelenskyy would visit Berlin on May 13 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. After the meeting, Zelenskyy was reported to visit the German westernmost city of Aachen to receive the 2023 Charlemagne prize.

Later, German news portal T-online reported, citing sources close to the Ukrainian government, that Kiev was disappointed by the disclosure of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin and the trip may be canceled.