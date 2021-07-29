UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Creates National Resistance System, Increases Number Of Troops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on Thursday creating a national resistance system and increasing the number of people in the military by over 4%.

"The creation of a system of national resistance in Ukraine is a strong signal to all that our country will defend itself, prevent the events of 2014 and that the defense of Ukraine for us is a nationwide affair," Zelenskyy said during the events on the Day of Special Operations Forces.

According to the law, the number of troops will rise by 4.4% to 261,000 people.

The national resistance, which will be led by the president, aims at the widest possible involvement of Ukrainian citizens in protecting the country and containing external aggression. The system includes conducting general military training for Ukrainians in peacetime.

In addition, the law creates territorial defense forces which will be formed from volunteers.

