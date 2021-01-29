Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday criticized the intention of Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the opposition Batkivshchyna party and former prime minister, to hold a referendum on several important issues

Earlier this week, Tymoshenko said that her faction intended to initiate a national referendum on five issues, including the sale of agricultural land, the sale of strategic property, the legalization of cannabis and the gambling business.

"A cheetah is believed to be the fastest animal on the planet, but in fact, it is not so, since some lawmakers are faster as well as the speed they repaint themselves. At first they categorically denied a referendum, but now they are initiating referendums on five issues .

.. I think the Facepalm meme [a face covered with one hand] can be made the official logo of this political force while '20 years in the market for changing shoes' can become its slogan," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian parliament passed the president-sponsored bill on an all-Ukrainian referendum, which envisions the possibility of electronic voting. The decision was supported by 255 lawmakers with the required minimum of 226 votes. The document has yet to be signed by the president, it will take effect on the day following the day of its publication. Tymoshenko spoke against the referendum, citing bureaucratic procedures that could prevent ordinary people from expressing their opinion.