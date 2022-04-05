Zelenskyy Criticizes UN Ability to Guarantee Security, Work Effectively in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United Nations is unable to work effectively and provide the security guarantees to Ukraine that the latter believes are needed, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

"Where is the security that the Security Council needs to guarantee? It's not there .

.. Where are those guarantees that the United Nations needs to guarantee? It is obvious that the key institution of the world, which must ensure the coercion of any aggressor to peace, simply cannot work effectively," Zelenskyy said during a UN Security Council meeting.