Zelenskyy Cuts Short Oman Trip, Returns To Kiev Due To Plane Crash In Iran - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:50 AM

Zelenskyy Cuts Short Oman Trip, Returns to Kiev Due to Plane Crash in Iran - Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cut short his visit to Oman and is urgently returning to Kiev in the wake of the deadly crash of Ukraine's Boeing 737 near Tehran airport, Zelenskyy's presidential office said on Wednesday.

The Ukraine International Airlines (UIA)'s aircraft crashed earlier in the day near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport with over 160 passengers on board, leaving no survivors. Zelenskyy has already extended condolences to the relatives of the victims.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urgently cut short his trip to Oman and is returning to Kiev due to the catastrophe of an UIA aircraft in Tehran," the presidential office said in a statement on Facebook.

