Zelenskyy Declares February 26 'Day of Resistance to Occupation of Crimea'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday signed a decree declaring February 26 the "Day of Resistance to Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol," the presidential press service said in a statement.

"Honoring the courage and heroism of all participants of the rally [in support of integrity of Ukraine in Simferopol on February 26, 2014], today I am signing a decree on the Day of Resistance to Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol. This day will be celebrated annually on February 26," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by the statement.

According to the Ukrainian president, he has instructed the cabinet to develop and endorse plans of activities for the "Resistance Day."

The rally in the Crimean city of Simferopol on February 26, 2014, turned into clashes, as a result of which two people were killed and 35 were injured. A referendum on the Crimean autonomous region joining Russia was held the following month in March. The majority of Crimean residents nearly 97 percent voted in favor of joining Russia. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian authorities insist that the territory was illegally seized from them by Russia, which Moscow strongly denies.