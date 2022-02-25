- Home
Zelenskyy Declares To Hold General Mobilization In Ukraine Within Next 90 Days
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 03:40 AM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the general mobilization in Ukraine that must be held within the next 90 days.
"I order to announce and hold the general mobilization," Zelenskyy said in a decree.
