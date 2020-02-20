UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Decries Protests Against Return Of Ukrainians From Coronavirus-Stricken China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:12 PM

Zelenskyy Decries Protests Against Return of Ukrainians From Coronavirus-Stricken China

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday criticized protests held in the country against the evacuation of Ukrainians from China amid a coronavirus outbreak

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday criticized protests held in the country against the evacuation of Ukrainians from China amid a coronavirus outbreak.

The plane with the evacuated Ukrainians made a refueling stop in Kiev earlier on Thursday and will proceed to Kharkiv afterward. The evacuated will then be transported to a medical center in Poltava region in central Ukraine.

"Attempts to block highways, hospitals, prevent Ukrainian citizens from returning to Ukraine � we do not come across well doing this," the president said on Telegram.

All of the passengers onboard the plane are healthy, Zelenskyy said, adding that several people were not allowed to take the flight because of high temperature. Those who made it onboard will still have to be quarantined, but the medical center in Poltava is fully isolated and will be under special protection for the next two weeks, Zelenskyy said.

