Zelenskyy Demands Immediate Sanctions Against Russia, Closure of Sky Over Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again demanded the immediate strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the closure of the Ukrainian airspace.

"We need an immediate strengthening of sanctions against a nuclear terrorist country. We need an immediate closure of the sky over Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a video message,

Zelenskyy also claimed that almost the entire Russian army is waging war against Ukraine.