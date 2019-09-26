Zelenskyy Denies Inviting US to Join Normandy Format

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied inviting the United States to join the Normandy format, while admitting having called on US President Donald Trump to engage in settling the Donbas crisis

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied inviting the United States to join the Normandy format, while admitting having called on US President Donald Trump to engage in settling the Donbas crisis.

Zelenskyy's comment came a day after their bilateral meeting.

"I have for the first time [addressed] President Trump personally, not over the phone, calling on him to engage in solving our problems, ending the war and returning our territories. But not calling on him to join the Normandy format, a meeting of which we are currently expecting," Zelenskyy said on Thursday, as quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

However, the Ukrainian president said his country could invite the United States and other nations as well to join the Normandy format if it was not efficient.