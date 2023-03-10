UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Denies Ukraine's Involvement In Nord Stream Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was not involved in the Nord Stream sabotage during his meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Kiev, the Ukrainian Presidential Office said on Friday

"As for the Nord Stream, we have nothing to do with it," Zelenskyy said during the press conference, stressing that Ukraine was definitely not involved in the attack.

Zelenskyy also claimed that the publications on the possible involvement of Kiev in the attacks were aiming to slow down arms supplies to Kiev and were "paid for" by those interested in mitigating the sanctions' pressure on Russia and resuming trade with Moscow.

On Tuesday, US newspaper New York Times reported that a pro-Ukrainian group could be behind the sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines, noting that Kiev was not necessarily aware of such plans.

On Thursday, German newspaper Zeit also reported that the investigation currently assumed that Ukraine might be involved in the explosions.

Both publications came on the heel of a controversial February report by American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, in which he asserted that the US government and intelligence were behind the attack with the help from Norway.

In September, a series of explosions occurred on two Russian gas pipelines to Europe, Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany, Denmark and Sweden said the explosions could be a result of deliberate sabotage and launched their own investigations. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case of international terrorism, with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling the attack on the pipelines an apparent terrorist attack.

