UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Determined Security Parameters To Make Washington Trip Were Met - US Official

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Zelenskyy Determined Security Parameters to Make Washington Trip Were Met - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy determined that the security parameters surrounding his travel to Washington were sufficient enough to permit the trip, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"We had the opportunity to consult closely with President Zelenskyy on the security parameters of him being able to depart the country, come to the United States for a brief period in return," the US official said. "Of course, ultimately, was his decision to make. He concluded that those security parameters were met."

The Biden administration agreed to and will execute accordingly to provide Zelenskyy with any additional security needs for his travel to the United States, according to the US official.

Zelenskyy will meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday and deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress.

Biden and Zelenskyy, the US official said, will discuss a range of topics, including battlefield strategy in Ukraine, energy, and sanctions against Russia, among other matters. The US president is also expected to announce a new $2 billion security assistance package that will include a Patriot air defense system, the US official added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington United States Congress Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st December 2022

2 hours ago
 World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

11 hours ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

11 hours ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

11 hours ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.