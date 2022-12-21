Zelenskyy Determined Security Parameters to Make Washington Trip Were Met - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy determined that the security parameters surrounding his travel to Washington were sufficient enough to permit the trip, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"We had the opportunity to consult closely with President Zelenskyy on the security parameters of him being able to depart the country, come to the United States for a brief period in return," the US official said. "Of course, ultimately, was his decision to make. He concluded that those security parameters were met."

The Biden administration agreed to and will execute accordingly to provide Zelenskyy with any additional security needs for his travel to the United States, according to the US official.

Zelenskyy will meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday and deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress.

Biden and Zelenskyy, the US official said, will discuss a range of topics, including battlefield strategy in Ukraine, energy, and sanctions against Russia, among other matters. The US president is also expected to announce a new $2 billion security assistance package that will include a Patriot air defense system, the US official added.