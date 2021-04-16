Zelenskyy Determined to Discuss Donbas With All Normandy Format Leaders, Including Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he was determined to talk with all leaders of the Normandy format, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, to resolve the conflict in Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he was determined to talk with all leaders of the Normandy format, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, to resolve the conflict in Donbas.

Amid escalation in Donbass, Zelenskyy arrived in Paris on Friday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two were joined by German Chancellor Angela Merkel via video link.

"I am determined that all four of us will join. The issue of the security situation in eastern Ukraine and the de-occupation of our territories. These are the issues that are resolved at the N4 meetings, where issues are decided by four leaders," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists, which was broadcast on the page of his office on Facebook.

Zelenskyy said that during negotiations with Macron and Merkel, they discussed the situation in Donbas.

"We discussed the security situation in eastern Ukraine, the ceasefire regime, which has been in effect since July 20, 2020, worked very well," he said.

Normandy format meeting at the level of political advisers will take place on April 19, he said.

"I think it is important that we are approaching the next meeting of N4, I think it is possible. On the 19th of this month, there will be a meeting of the Normandy Four advisers and a number of issues will be discussed. First of all, clusters will be discussed. This is what we talked about several times. months ago, that the clusters made by the French and German sides will be developed, now with Ukraine's additions, now also being considered by Russia. All four countries will prepare additions to these clusters, with which they agree, with which they disagree. These clusters are a step-by-step implementation of the Minsk agreements. On [April] 19the, the advisers will agree on these positions. I would like to believe that this will happen, that there will be a result," the Ukrainian president said after the talks in Paris.