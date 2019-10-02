Zelenskyy Discussed 'Steinmeier Formula' With Parliamentary Leaders - Ukrainian Lawmaker

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with parliamentary group leaders and informed them of the so-called Steinmeier formula, lawmaker Iryna Vereshchuk said Wednesday

The president earlier confirmed that his government had signed off on the initiative, which envisages giving the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions a special status and organizing local elections there in accordance with Ukrainian law.

"President Zelenskyy ... had met with faction leaders before turning up to the session on Tuesday. He explained the formula ... according to the president, it was clear for everyone," Vereshchuk, who is the cabinet representative in the parliament, told reporters, as aired by the 112.

Ukraine broadcaster.

Named after former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who initially proposed the mechanism in 2015, the "Steinmeier formula" sees the two regions receive self-governance if monitors from the Organization for Security and Co-operation report that elections there are held in accordance with OSCE standards.

The implementation of this formula was previously stalled by Kiev under the nation's previous leadership. The situation is now expected to be discussed within the Normandy Four format which comprises France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskyy has expressed hope that a date for the new summit will be defined soon.