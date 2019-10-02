UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Discussed 'Steinmeier Formula' With Parliamentary Leaders - Ukrainian Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:54 PM

Zelenskyy Discussed 'Steinmeier Formula' With Parliamentary Leaders - Ukrainian Lawmaker

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with parliamentary group leaders and informed them of the so-called Steinmeier formula, lawmaker Iryna Vereshchuk said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with parliamentary group leaders and informed them of the so-called Steinmeier formula, lawmaker Iryna Vereshchuk said Wednesday.

The president earlier confirmed that his government had signed off on the initiative, which envisages giving the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions a special status and organizing local elections there in accordance with Ukrainian law.

"President Zelenskyy ... had met with faction leaders before turning up to the session on Tuesday. He explained the formula ... according to the president, it was clear for everyone," Vereshchuk, who is the cabinet representative in the parliament, told reporters, as aired by the 112.

Ukraine broadcaster.

Named after former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who initially proposed the mechanism in 2015, the "Steinmeier formula" sees the two regions receive self-governance if monitors from the Organization for Security and Co-operation report that elections there are held in accordance with OSCE standards.

The implementation of this formula was previously stalled by Kiev under the nation's previous leadership. The situation is now expected to be discussed within the Normandy Four format which comprises France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskyy has expressed hope that a date for the new summit will be defined soon.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament France German Germany Luhansk Donetsk Kiev 2015 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces availability of seasonal influenza ..

11 minutes ago

Early voting in FNC elections continues at nine po ..

11 minutes ago

Senate committee to review economic challenges, re ..

2 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition Says Will Back Any UN Initiatives ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Western Development Models Inapplicable ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine Contact Group Makes Breakthrough Decisions ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.