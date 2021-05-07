UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Discusses Donbas Conflict With Benelux Foreign Ministers

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Zelenskyy Discusses Donbas Conflict With Benelux Foreign Ministers

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with foreign ministers of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to discuss the situation in its breakaway east and along the border, his press service said on Friday.

The three Benelux Union countries have their top diplomats paying a working visit to Ukraine at the moment. On Thursday, the ministers visited Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, which includes the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

"The President briefed the ministers in detail on the security situation in Donbas, as well as on the steps Ukraine is taking to achieve peace," the press release read.

Zelenskyy noted the consistency of Benelux support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as their practical assistance to Ukrainian defense. The European ministers, in turn, praised Ukraine's "consistent adherence to the truce in Donbas," according to the statement.

"Due to the increase of the Russian Federation's armed forces on the borders of Ukraine, the interlocutors expressed a common opinion on the inadmissibility of such actions, as they pose a threat to European security and stability," Zelenskyy's office said.

The Ukrainian president reiterated the invitation to leaders of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to partake in the Crimean Platform, his flagship initiative aimed at discussing Crimea's secession from Ukraine and reintegration with Russia. The forum is scheduled to take place in Kiev from August 23-24.

Ukraine never made its peace with Crimea voting in a 2014 referendum to re-enter Russia's territory. In March, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that Kiev's attempts to "return" Crimea were illegitimate and would be perceived as a threat of aggression against Russia's sovereign territory.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Luxembourg Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Belgium Netherlands March August Border From Top

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.