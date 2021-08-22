Zelenskyy Discusses Donbas Conflict With Merkel, Says Ukraine Wants Ceasefire

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday discussed the Donbas conflict resolution with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We strive to achieve a permanent ceasefire, exchange of detainees, opening of border crossings from the temporarily occupied territories, and admission of representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to the temporarily occupied territories," Zelensky said at a joint briefing with Merkel, who is visiting Kiev.