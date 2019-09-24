Zelenskyy Discusses Investment, Russia Sanctions With Conte on UNGA Sidelines - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on the UN General Assembly sidelines on Tuesday to discuss investment cooperation and Russia sanctions, according to Zelenskyy's press service.

"The sides discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral and multilateral agenda. Among other things, the intensification of investment cooperation was highlighted," the press service said.

In addition, Zelenskyy urged Italy to invest in Ukrainian infrastructure, particularly in ports.

The president also raised the case of Ukrainian-Italian national Vitaliy Markiv, sentenced in Italy to 24 years in jail as part of criminal probe into the murder of Italian photojournalist Andrea Rocchelli and his Russian interpreter and rights activist, Andrey Mironov, near the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk. Earlier, Zelenskyy has tasked the Foreign Ministry and prosecutors with seeking the return of the former National Guard battalion commander to Ukraine.

"The head of state noted that he expected a comprehensive and objective probe into the case and suggested creating a joint investigation team to clarify the circumstances of the death of Italian journalist Andrea Rocchelli," the press service added.

Finally, the two leaders discussed Russia sanctions.

"The prime minister of Italy noted that the sanctions could not be lifted until the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine were restored," the press service said.

In 2014, the European Union slapped economic sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Donbas and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Russia has denied having any role in the fighting in Ukraine, defended the democratic procedure of Crimea's referendum and retaliated by imposing a food embargo on the Western nations that targeted it with sanctions.