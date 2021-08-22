Zelenskyy Discusses Nord Stream 2 With Merkel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday discussed the Nord Stream 2 project with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, calling the pipeline a "dangerous geopolitical weapon."

Earlier in the day, Merkel arrived in Kiev for an official one-day visit.

"An important topic of our negotiations was energy security and Nord Stream 2. We are looking at this project exclusively through the prism of security and consider it to be a dangerous geopolitical weapon of the Kremlin," Zelenskyy told a briefing following the talks, as broadcast by the president's office on Facebook.

Zelenskyy stated that he would not speak of Nord Stream 2 in the context of economy, as it was a "matter of politics and security."

Last month, Germany and the United States struck a compromise deal over Nord Stream 2, an energy project long opposed by Washington. The two nations agreed to support Ukraine and to sanction Russia if it tries to pursue "aggressive political ends by using energy as a weapon."

Russia has repeatedly said that the 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline is a purely commercial project.