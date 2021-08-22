UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Discusses Nord Stream 2 With Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Zelenskyy Discusses Nord Stream 2 With Merkel

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday discussed the Nord Stream 2 project with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, calling the pipeline a "dangerous geopolitical weapon."

Earlier in the day, Merkel arrived in Kiev for an official one-day visit.

"An important topic of our negotiations was energy security and Nord Stream 2. We are looking at this project exclusively through the prism of security and consider it to be a dangerous geopolitical weapon of the Kremlin," Zelenskyy told a briefing following the talks, as broadcast by the president's office on Facebook.

Zelenskyy stated that he would not speak of Nord Stream 2 in the context of economy, as it was a "matter of politics and security."

Last month, Germany and the United States struck a compromise deal over Nord Stream 2, an energy project long opposed by Washington. The two nations agreed to support Ukraine and to sanction Russia if it tries to pursue "aggressive political ends by using energy as a weapon."

Russia has repeatedly said that the 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline is a purely commercial project.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Facebook German Visit Germany Nord Kiev United States Angela Merkel Sunday Weapon

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development standarises dist ..

Ministry of Community Development standarises distance education at People of De ..

40 minutes ago
 FNC, PAM discuss parliamentary ties

FNC, PAM discuss parliamentary ties

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

2 hours ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.