Zelenskyy Discusses Preparations for Normandy Four Summit With Macron, Merkel

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he had held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on preparations for the Normandy format summit.

"Had an important conversation with #AngelaMerkel and @EmmanuelMacron on intensifying negotiations to end the war in #Donbas and preparing for the #N4 Summit. (Ukraine), (France) and (Germany) stand for agreeing on coordinated successive steps that will ensure peace," the president said on Twitter.

Zelenskyy also added a photo to the post, which shows that the negotiations took place in the video conference format.