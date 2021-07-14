Zelenskyy Discusses Visas, Pandemic in 1st Phone Call With Xi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday had his first phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, discussing visas and the pandemic.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. The leaders exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the establishment of a strategic partnership between Ukraine and China and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to its development and deepening," the Ukrainian leader's office said.

Zelenskyy thanked China for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine, saying that they "have saved the lives of many Ukrainians."

"China is Ukraine's number one trade and economic partner in the world. And we are interested in the full realization of the potential of bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of trade and major infrastructure projects," the president added, as quoted in the statement.

The leaders also agreed to sign a visa-free agreement and invited one another to their respective countries.