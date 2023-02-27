(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO), Eduard Moskalev, has been dismissed from the post.

A relevant decree was published on the website of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

No reasons were given for the dismissal.

Moskalev was promoted from JFO deputy commander to the head of the joint forces in March of last year.