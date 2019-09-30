UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Dismisses Danyliuk As Ukrainian National Security And Defense Council Secretary

Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:09 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Danyliuk from the post of Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council secretary

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Danyliuk from the post of Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council secretary.

A relevant decree was posted on the website of the Ukrainian president on Monday.

"To relieve Danyliuk Oleksandr Oleksandrovych of the post of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the decree says.

