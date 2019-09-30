Zelenskyy Dismisses Danyliuk As Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Danyliuk from the post of Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council secretary.

A relevant decree was posted on the website of the Ukrainian president on Monday.

"To relieve Danyliuk Oleksandr Oleksandrovych of the post of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the decree says.