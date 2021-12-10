Zelenskyy Does Not Support Idea of Freezing Conflict in Donbass - Head of Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not support the idea of freezing the conflict in Donbass, the head of Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Thursday.

"President Zelenskyy and our team have a very bad attitude to any freezes and frozen conflicts.

Therefore, I believe that we must and will do everything possible and depending on our international partners. We will do everything so that we do not have a frozen conflict or a frozen situations and we confidently look into tomorrow," Yermak told the 1+1 broadcaster.