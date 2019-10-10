Zelenskyy Does Not Want to Meddle in US Election, Will Not Do It

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he does not want to interfere in the US election and will not do it

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he does not want to interfere in the US election and will not do it.

"I don't want to anyhow meddle in election in the independent country called the US. This is why I will not do it," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Thursday.

The Ukrainian president noted the need to strengthen relations with Washington.

"We should strengthen it. We have had a one-hour long meeting with key White House people and US President [Donald Trump]. We are expecting an official visit to the US. We are working to ensure a visit of the US president to Ukraine during my [presidential] term, I don't know when exactly," Zelenskyy added.