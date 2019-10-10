UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Does Not Want To Meddle In US Election, Will Not Do It

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:38 PM

Zelenskyy Does Not Want to Meddle in US Election, Will Not Do It

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he does not want to interfere in the US election and will not do it

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he does not want to interfere in the US election and will not do it.

"I don't want to anyhow meddle in election in the independent country called the US. This is why I will not do it," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Thursday.

The Ukrainian president noted the need to strengthen relations with Washington.

"We should strengthen it. We have had a one-hour long meeting with key White House people and US President [Donald Trump]. We are expecting an official visit to the US. We are working to ensure a visit of the US president to Ukraine during my [presidential] term, I don't know when exactly," Zelenskyy added.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Washington White House Visit

Recent Stories

PM Khan gets popular among Chinese public

3 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Firdous asks media to uphold national security, ..

2 minutes ago

Get Ready to Experience The Evolution Of Photograp ..

15 minutes ago

Ukraine Ready to Cooperate With US on Biden Case, ..

12 minutes ago

1000 houses for low income groups by SWIT: chairma ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.