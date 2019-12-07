UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Does Not Want Ukraine To Be 'Dish Served To Big Bosses'

Sat 07th December 2019 | 05:10 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he did not want the country to be a "dish served to big bosses".

Earlier this week, US magazine Time placed Zelenskyy's photo on its cover with a title The Man in the Middle. This issue of the magazine will be released on December 16. "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on being caught between Putin and Trump," the second title of the article says.

"I really do not want us to be a dish served to big bosses. I want us to sit at this table and be an equal, strong country," Zelenskyy said on the air of the Savik Shuster's Freedom of Speech show.

The Ukrainian president added he did not like to be "the man in the middle" and did not want Ukraine to be "the country in the middle.

The impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump was launched by House Democrats in September after a whistleblower complaint revealed that Trump may have abused his power and pressured Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate the possible corruption of his political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, the then-top manager of the local energy company, Burisma. In addition, Democrats believe that Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lawyer, could have played an important role in the situation. Witnesses to the impeachment proceedings claimed that Trump also had concerns over alleged Ukrainian meddling in the US 2016 presidential election in favor of the Democrats.

