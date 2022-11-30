UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Doubts Putin Will Resort To Nuclear Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his doubt on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deploy nuclear weapons in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his doubt on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deploy nuclear weapons in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

"I think what we should be afraid of is if Putin takes complete advantage, and we give him territory, he'll come into taste of that and he will realize that he goes unpunished. We need to put him back in his place.

Again, he is very dependent on the people of Russia, and he wants to stay alive," Zelenskyy said in a live broadcast at the DealBook Summit organized by The New York Times. "So I don't think he is going to use nuclear weapons. This is my opinion."

Announcing partial mobilization in September to support the special military operation in Ukraine, President Putin accused the west of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia and warned that Moscow will use all means in case its territorial integrity is threatened.

More Stories From World

