Zelenskyy, Dutch Prime Minister Discuss Defense, Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he had discussed military cooperation and the starting date of training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a telephone conversation.

"A phone call with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte ... We discussed defense cooperation, preparations for the Global Peace Summit. The dates for starting the training mission for Ukrainian F-16 pilots have been set. Positions were coordinated on the eve of the Vilnius NATO summit," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

In June, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the timing of the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would depend on progress in the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Russia has slammed the possible delivery of F-16s to Ukraine, warning that the jets will become a legitimate military target for Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also warned that the delivery of F-16 fighters to Ukraine will be a further escalation because the jets have a modification that makes them nuclear-capable.