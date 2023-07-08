Open Menu

Zelenskyy, Dutch Prime Minister Discuss Defense, Training Of Ukrainian Pilots On F-16 Jets

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Zelenskyy, Dutch Prime Minister Discuss Defense, Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he had discussed military cooperation and the starting date of training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a telephone conversation.

"A phone call with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte  ... We discussed defense cooperation, preparations for the Global Peace Summit. The dates for starting the training mission for Ukrainian F-16 pilots have been set. Positions were coordinated on the eve of the Vilnius NATO summit," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

In June, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the timing of the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would depend on progress in the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Russia has slammed the possible delivery of F-16s to Ukraine, warning that the jets will become a legitimate military target for Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also warned that the delivery of F-16 fighters to Ukraine will be a further escalation because the jets have a modification that makes them nuclear-capable.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vilnius Progress Netherlands June

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

3 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 San SebastiÃ¡n Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San SebastiÃ¡n Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

5 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

5 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

6 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

6 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

7 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

7 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

7 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

10 hours ago

More Stories From World