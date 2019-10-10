UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy, Dutch Top Diplomat Discuss MH17 Probe As Kiev's Role In Crash Comes In Focus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok cooperation in investigating the disaster of flight MH17, the presidential press service said on Wednesday.

The Dutch parliament previously unanimously supported the idea of investigating the role of Ukraine in the crash of the Malaysian Boeing MH17 flight in July 2014. Moscow previously pointed to the fact that the Netherlands removed the blame for the non-closure of airspace over the war zone in eastern Ukraine from Kiev.

"The sides discussed issues of cooperation between the parties to complete the investigation and trial in the case of Malaysian Airlines MH17 flight," the press service said.

