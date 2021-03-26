KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine against 19 companies engaged in subsoil use, according to a decree published on Zelenskyy's website.

"To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated March 19, 2021 'On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions),'" the document says.

Control over the implementation of the NSDC decision is assigned to its secretary.