UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Enacts Sanctions Against 19 Companies Involved In Use Of Ukraine's Subsoil

Sumaira FH 58 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

Zelenskyy Enacts Sanctions Against 19 Companies Involved in Use of Ukraine's Subsoil

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine against 19 companies engaged in subsoil use, according to a decree published on Zelenskyy's website.

"To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated March 19, 2021 'On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions),'" the document says.

Control over the implementation of the NSDC decision is assigned to its secretary.

Related Topics

Ukraine March

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

9 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

2 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

50 minutes ago

Next US Senate Session Sure to See Progress on Gun ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.