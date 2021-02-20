UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Enacts Sanctions Against 19 Entities, 8 Persons, Including Medvedchuk - Decree

Sat 20th February 2021 | 10:30 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions against 19 legal entities and 8 individuals, including Viktor Medvedchuk, lawmaker from the Opposition Platform - For Life party, his wife Oksana Marchenko, and five Russian citizens

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions against 19 legal entities and 8 individuals, including Viktor Medvedchuk, lawmaker from the Opposition Platform - For Life party, his wife Oksana Marchenko, and five Russian citizens.

"To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated February 19, 2021 'On the application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures - sanctions,'" the decree, published on the website of the President's office, says.

The list of legal entities and individuals is given in the appendix to the decree.

