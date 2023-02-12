UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Enacts Sanctions Against 200 Russian Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect on Sunday the decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on 200 Russian citizens.

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov was empowered to control the implementation of the decree, according to the document published by Zelenskyy's office.

The sanctions, among other things, involve blocking assets, restricting trade operations and preventing the withdrawal of capital outside Ukraine. In addition, the restrictions include a complete or partial ban on securities transactions.

The sanctions will remain in effect for 50 years.

