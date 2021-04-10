UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Enacts Sanctions Against Yanukovych, Azarov, Other Ex-Ukrainian Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on sanctions against former President Viktor Yanukovych, former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov and a number of other ex-officials of the country, the corresponding decree was published on the website of Zelenskyy's office.

"To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated March 19, 2021 'On the application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures,'" the decree says.

An addendum to the document provides a list of persons to whom sanctions are imposed indefinitely.

More Stories From World

