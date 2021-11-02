UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Enacts Ukrainian Security Council's Decision On New Set Of Sanctions On Russia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:36 PM

Zelenskyy Enacts Ukrainian Security Council's Decision on New Set of Sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted on Tuesday the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on a new package of sanctions on Russia, including sanctions on individuals involved in organizing parliamentary elections in Crimea

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted on Tuesday the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on a new package of sanctions on Russia, including sanctions on individuals involved in organizing parliamentary elections in Crimea.

In mid-October, the NSDC approved individual sanctions on 237 people who organized elections to the Russian lower chamber in Crimea and Donbas.

"To put into effect the NSDC� decision of October 15, 2021, On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions), " the presidential decree read.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Chamber October

Recent Stories

Chinese yuan strengthen to 6.4009 against USD Tues ..

Chinese yuan strengthen to 6.4009 against USD Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide in sargogha

Man commits suicide in sargogha

2 minutes ago
 Laos allows fully vaccinated foreign visitors to e ..

Laos allows fully vaccinated foreign visitors to enter to receive tourism

4 minutes ago
 German Greens' Leader Insists on Russian Role Behi ..

German Greens' Leader Insists on Russian Role Behind Gas Crunch

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt expands seed money to Rs 2 bln fo ..

Balochistan govt expands seed money to Rs 2 bln for BAEF

4 minutes ago
 Belgian red conference pear to debut in China at 4 ..

Belgian red conference pear to debut in China at 4th CIIE

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.