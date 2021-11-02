Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted on Tuesday the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on a new package of sanctions on Russia, including sanctions on individuals involved in organizing parliamentary elections in Crimea

In mid-October, the NSDC approved individual sanctions on 237 people who organized elections to the Russian lower chamber in Crimea and Donbas.

"To put into effect the NSDC� decision of October 15, 2021, On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions), " the presidential decree read.