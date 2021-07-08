UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy, Erdogan Discuss Deeper Security, Defense Cooperation Over Phone - Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

Zelenskyy, Erdogan Discuss Deeper Security, Defense Cooperation Over Phone - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, deeper cooperation in security and defense during a phone conversation, the office of the Ukrainian leader said on Thursday.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Turkey is developing fast and is an example of true friendly relations, supported by concrete deeds. The leaders exchanged views on the importance of deepening cooperation in the field of security and defense," the presidential office said in a statement.

The Ukrainian leader also thanked his Turkish counterpart for decisively supporting Kiev on its path towards full-fledged NATO membership, the office added.

Additionally, the presidents discussed cooperation in the energy field, defining diversification of the sources and supply routes of natural gas as an urgent goal for both countries.

The agenda also included, among other issues, an agreement on a free trade area between Ukraine and Turkey, with the presidents noting the need to complete a draft deal soon.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Turkey Kiev Tayyip Erdogan Gas National University Agreement

Recent Stories

Taliban Delegation Met With Russian Envoy for Afgh ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Edu Dept asked its employees to desist from el ..

2 minutes ago

Tunisia virus situation catastrophic: health minis ..

2 minutes ago

UNSC Not Considering Sending Peacekeepers to Haiti ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt announces rules for private buildings, hou ..

2 minutes ago

Tennis: Hamburg WTA result

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.