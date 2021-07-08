Zelenskyy, Erdogan Discuss Deeper Security, Defense Cooperation Over Phone - Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, deeper cooperation in security and defense during a phone conversation, the office of the Ukrainian leader said on Thursday.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Turkey is developing fast and is an example of true friendly relations, supported by concrete deeds. The leaders exchanged views on the importance of deepening cooperation in the field of security and defense," the presidential office said in a statement.

The Ukrainian leader also thanked his Turkish counterpart for decisively supporting Kiev on its path towards full-fledged NATO membership, the office added.

Additionally, the presidents discussed cooperation in the energy field, defining diversification of the sources and supply routes of natural gas as an urgent goal for both countries.

The agenda also included, among other issues, an agreement on a free trade area between Ukraine and Turkey, with the presidents noting the need to complete a draft deal soon.