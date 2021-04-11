(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey issued a joint declaration after their summit in Istanbul on Saturday, supporting Ukraine's NATO membership prospects.

Zelenskyy is currently on a visit to Turkey.

"To express support for the prospect of Ukraine's NATO membership, in particular its intentions to receive a membership action plan soon, and to note the desire to promote the compatibility of the armed forces of Ukraine with the armed forces of [NATO] member states. To reaffirm support for regional cooperation in the Black Sea region in order to ensure stability and security within the framework of bilateral and multilateral mechanisms, including NATO," the declaration read.

The two leaders also agreed to enhance cooperation in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism in all forms, according to the document.