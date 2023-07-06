Open Menu

Zelenskyy, Erdogan To Discuss Situation In Ukraine, Grain Deal - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Zelenskyy, Erdogan to Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Grain Deal - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss the situation in his country and the future of the grain deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Turkey, the TRT Haber reported on Thursday, citing sources.

As part of the visit, Erdogan and Zelenskyy will hold face-to-face talks and meet as part of delegations, the broadcaster added.

Earlier in the day, the Haberturk tv channel reported, citing sources, that Zelenskyy will travel to Turkey on July 7 at Erdogan's invitation. The presidents will met in Istanbul.

