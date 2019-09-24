Zelenskyy Expects Normandy-Format Meeting to Be Held Soon - Press Service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a Normandy-format meeting to be held soon and to result in a decision on a time frame for the termination of the Donbas conflict, his press service said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a Normandy-format meeting to be held soon and to result in a decision on a time frame for the termination of the Donbas conflict, his press service said on Tuesday.

"Zelenskyy has expressed hope that a Normandy-format meeting will be held in near future," the press service said in a statement.

The Ukrainian president expects the meeting to be a tough one and to focus on specific issues related to the conflict, according to the press service.

"We want to arrive at this meeting at definite results on a specific time frame for war termination and our territories return. We believe in it, we want it very much, and we'll try to achieve this," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by his press service.