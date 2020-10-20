Zelenskyy Expects Normandy-Format Summit to Be Held Soon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he expects the Normandy-format summit on Donbas crisis settlement to be held soon in the German capital, adding that diplomats are already working on it

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he expects the Normandy-format summit on Donbas crisis settlement to be held soon in the German capital, adding that diplomats are already working on it.

"Our diplomats are permanently engaged in preparations for the next Normandy summit in Berlin.

We expect it to be held soon, we expect dialogue and effort toward the wanted peace to continue," Zelenskyy said in his annual address to the Ukrainian parliament.�

On September 15, Zelenskyy said that leaders of all the Normandy-format nations (Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France) had already given consent to the top-level talks, which could be held after the second meeting of the political adviser. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the top-level summit would be held in the foreseeable future, with no exact date set so far.