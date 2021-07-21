Zelenskyy Expects Substantive Meeting With Biden on August 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that he expected a fruitful meeting with US President Joe Biden on August 30, where he plans to discuss Crimea, Donbas, energy and reform issues.

Earlier in the day, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States was awaiting a visit by Zelenskyy to Washington on August 30.

"Look forward to a substantive & productive meeting with @POTUS on Aug 30. is our top strategic partner. We will have frank & vibrant discussion regarding serious security threat NS2 poses to , peace in #Donbas, return of #Crimea & the economic development challenges faces," he said on Twitter.