UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Expects Substantive Meeting With Biden On August 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 11:40 PM

Zelenskyy Expects Substantive Meeting With Biden on August 30

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that he expected a fruitful meeting with US President Joe Biden on August 30, where he plans to discuss Crimea, Donbas, energy and reform issues.

Earlier in the day, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States was awaiting a visit by Zelenskyy to Washington on August 30.

"Look forward to a substantive & productive meeting with @POTUS on Aug 30. is our top strategic partner. We will have frank & vibrant discussion regarding serious security threat NS2 poses to , peace in #Donbas, return of #Crimea & the economic development challenges faces," he said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Washington Twitter White House Visit United States August Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

10 minutes ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

4 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

7 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

8 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

9 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.