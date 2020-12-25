Zelenskyy Expects Ukraine to Receive Up to 200,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Kiev plans to acquire from 100,000 to 200,000 doses of a vaccine against COVID-19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in an interview with the Ukrainian magazine Focus

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Kiev plans to acquire from 100,000 to 200,000 doses of a vaccine against COVID-19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in an interview with the Ukrainian magazine Focus.

"I want us to acquire 100,000-200,000 doses in January, but we have to work very hard so that people agree to get vaccinated," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president has mentioned tasking Minister of Health Maxym Stepanov with getting the vaccine in January or February at the latest, saying that it will be Stepanov's most challenging task yet, as the country is not among the priority countries.

"And here you show if you are a minister or not. Because if your country is not on the list of those who will get the vaccine anyway ... you have to do everything to get on that list. This is a test," Zelenskyy underscored.

Zelenskyy has added that he will not use his position to get vaccinated free of charge and will do it on his own dime.

"This is normal. The approach is simple we will not block paid vaccination. This is not right. We need to open the market," the president stated.

Ukraine has confirmed a total of more than 1 million cases, including 17,581 fatalities.