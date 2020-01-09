Zelenskyy Expresses Gratitude to Iran for Speed, Transparency of Plane Crash Investigation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday announced that he is grateful to Iran for the speed and transparency of the ongoing investigation into the deadly crash of Kiev-bound Ukraine International Airlines' plane near Tehran, after holding talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

"I had a telephone call with @HassanRouhani. I am grateful to Iran for its willingness to collaborate and provide prompt access to all necessary data to Ukrainian specialists. Deep condolences to the families and relatives of all Iranians who died in the airplane crash in Tehran," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

The Ukrainian president has called on other members of the international community, such as the United Kingdom, to investigate the causes of the crash which killed all 176 people on board.

Canada and Sweden have already offered their assistance.

On Wednesday, a Boeing 737-800 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport at 06:12 local time (02:42 GMT). Most of those killed on board were Iranian and Canadian nationals.

Iran is currently managing the investigation, although a team of Ukrainian investigators has arrived in Tehran to pursue all lines of inquiry. Both flight data recorders have been recovered and are currently being examined.