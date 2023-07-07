Zelenskyy Expresses Hope Certain Agreements Will Be Reached at Meeting With Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he expects to discuss the Black Sea grain initiative, prisoner exchange and Ukraine's NATO membership bid with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressing hope that certain agreements will be reached at their upcoming meeting.

On Thursday, Erdogan's office said that the Turkish president would meet with his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul on Friday.

"We have several issues. The grain initiative.

A very important issue of support for Ukraine in NATO. The exchange of prisoners. There are many things that we will talk about, and I believe that we will have agreements with the President of Turkiye," Zelenskyy was quoted by the presidential office on Friday as saying at a press conference following a meeting with his Czech counterpart, Petr Pavel.

Zelenskyy's trip is his first visit to Turkey since April 2021. In August 2022, the two leaders met in the Ukrainian city of Lviv.