Zelenskyy Expresses Need for 'All-for-All' Prisoner Exchange in Address to G20 Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday expressed the need for an "all-for-all" prisoner exchange in a video address to the G20 summit in Bali.

"Thousands of our military and civilian people are in Russian captivity. We must release all these people ... We cannot wait and must unite for a single realistic model of the release of prisoners: 'all for all,' Zelenskyy said in a video address at the G20 summit.

The Ukrainian leader said that he does not see proper efforts on the part of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to access places where Ukrainian prisoners are kept.

"Such self-withdrawal is self-destruction of the Red Cross as an organization that we used to respect," Zelenskyy noted.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16.

The ICRC has been working in Ukraine and Donbas since 2014. It has been actively providing humanitarian assistance, including food, water and other essential items, to the civilian population suffering from attacks on critical infrastructure. The organization has significantly intensified its activities in the region after Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on February 24.