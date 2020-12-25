Zelenskyy Expresses Wish to Withdraw From Minsk-2 But Wants Sanctions on Russia to Stay

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that as much as he would like to withdraw from the Minsk agreements, taking such steps could prompt the EU to lift its sanctions on Russia.

"As I said at one of the briefings, I think that we cannot simply withdraw from the Minsk agreements. Because the Europeans can lift sanctions on Russia and representatives of ORDLO [certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions]. But personally, I would withdraw," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Focus magazine.

Zelenskyy believes that no one except for Ukraine and it European partners is interested in ending the war in Donbas.

The conflict in Donbas started in 2014 when Kiev launched a military operation in the Donbas region after its residents refused to recognize the new government.

In February 2015, leaders of the so-called Normandy Four ” Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany ” held talks in Minsk that resulted in adopting agreements aimed at halting the war in Donbas and a long-term political settlement of the conflict. During a Normandy Format summit in late 2019, all sides agreed that the Minsk agreements remain the basis for the resolution of the crisis.

However, earlier in November, the head of the Kiev delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, proposed a new plan on Donbas settlement that calls for demilitarizing the region and giving Kiev control over the state border with Russia. According to the Kremlin, Ukraine's new plan contradicts the Minsk protocol.