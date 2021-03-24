Zelenskyy Extends by 3 Years Sanctions Against Russian Citizens, Companies - Decree

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine to extend sanctions against individuals and companies, including from Russia, according to a decree published on the Ukrainian president's website.

"To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated March 23, 2021 'On the application, cancellation and amendments to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions),'" the decree says.

Additional materials to the decree say that the sanctions have been extended against 81 companies and 26 individuals.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is among the sanctioned entities.