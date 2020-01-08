UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Extends Condolences To Families Of Victims Of Boeing 737 Crash Near Tehran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

Zelenskyy Extends Condolences to Families of Victims of Boeing 737 Crash Near Tehran

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the country's Boeing 737 crash near Tehran.

The aircraft, carrying 167 passengers, crashed on Wednesday near Tehran's international airport soon after take-off, presumably leaving no survivors.

This happened promptly after Iran launched strikes on US military facilities in Iraq, responding to the recent killing of Iran's top military commander.

"Terrible news from the middle East ... According to preliminary information, all the passengers and crew members died. Our embassy is verifying information about the circumstances of the tragedy and the lists of those killed. My sincere condolences to the relatives and close ones of all the passengers and crew members," Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook.

