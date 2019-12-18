Zelenskyy Extends Donbas Special Status Until December 31, 2020

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on Wednesday that extends the special status of Donbas until December 31, 2020

"[Law] returned with a signature from the president," the parliament said on its information portal.

The law will enter into force from the date it is published in the legislature's official gazette.

In early October, the Contact Group on Ukraine met in Minsk and agree on a peace plan dubbed the Steinmeier formula, which envisages a special status for Donbas in exchange for the latter holding local elections in line with Ukrainian law and overseen by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

The plan has been received poorly by the public.

The law on the special status of Donbas was passed by the Ukrainian parliament in 2014 but never implemented. Following the recent summit of the Normandy Four group in Paris, the parliament extended its validity until December 31, 2020.