Zelenskyy Extends Law on Donbas Special Status to December 31, 2021 - Parliament

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a legislation extending the law on special status of the breakaway Donbas region to December 31, 2021, according to the website of the Ukrainian parliament.

The law will come into force immediately after being published in the official newspaper of the parliament.

The Ukrainian parliament passed the law on Donbas special status back in 2014, but it was never implemented.

Under the law, a special status will be granted to the region after it fulfills a number of conditions, in particular, withdrawing what the central government qualifies as illegal formations from the area. Until then, the self-proclaimed people's republics located in Donbas will be unable to legally hold local elections.