Zelenskyy Extends Martial Law in Ukraine for 30 Days - Verkhovna Rada

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed on Sunday a bill extending martial law in Ukraine for 30 days starting March 26, according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

"As of March 20, 2022, the President of Ukraine has signed the laws of Ukraine.

.. the law approving the decree of the President of Ukraine 'On the extension of martial law in Ukraine' No. 2119-IX (reg. No. 7168). This law extends the wartime period in Ukraine from 05:30 on March 26, 2022 for a period of 30 days," the statement said.